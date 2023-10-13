IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'It's a horror movie every night': Gaza resident shares 'terror' of war

    06:15

  • ‘This is not complicated, America’: Sen. Booker condemns 'Hitler-like' Hamas

    11:24
    Steve Scalise drops his bid for speaker leaving Republicans without a nominee

    06:05
    Inside the saferoom: Harrowing details of an Israeli family’s escape from Hamas

    08:09

  • 'Republican dysfunction': Scalise faces GOP holdouts after speaker nomination

    10:00

  • 'No doubt that Iran has blood on its hands,' says Sen. Murphy on Hamas attack

    06:02

  • ‘Human shields’: Israel grapples with complexity of rescuing Hamas’ hostages

    05:14

  • Why can't Pennsylvania Republicans find someone to run for Senate?

    03:45

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin on Jim Jordan’s ‘tragic flaw’

    06:42

  • Trump endorses coup supporter Jim Jordan for Speaker

    07:34

  • Political violence on the rise in the age of Trump

    06:28

  • ‘Break the glass moment’: Claire McCaskill on a Trump Speakership

    04:06

  • ‘I will do it if necessary’: Trump not ruling out being new House Speaker

    07:47

  • ‘Ludicrous on its face’: Neguse says blaming Democrats for GOP disarray is ‘nonsensical’

    06:24

  • Hayes: 'I can't believe this needs to be said,' but the GOP is to blame for the GOP chaos 

    07:19

  • 'He couldn't let go of it': Inside the rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried

    06:45

  • Elizabeth Warren: GOP extremists are sowing chaos because they think it helps Trump

    06:03

  • ‘Trailblazer’: Rep. Barbara Lee pays tribute to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died at 90

    07:21

  • Biden Comms chief: Shutdown ‘very possible’—at ‘totally the fault’ of GOP

    09:36

  • ‘Meltdown’: GOP star witnesses admit there’s no evidence to impeach Biden

    07:28

Steve Scalise drops his bid for speaker leaving Republicans without a nominee

06:05

Republican Congressman Steve Scalise announces he is withdrawing his name from the race for House Speaker. MSNBC Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali joins Chris Hayes to break down the latest. Oct. 13, 2023

