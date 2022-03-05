IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Valuable asset’: Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during Trump’s presidency 

    08:31

  • ‘Criminal conspiracy’: Raskin lays out Trump’s potential Jan. 6 crimes

    05:56

  • AP: Russian troops shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station in Ukraine

    07:20

  • General McCaffrey: Putin just signed up for a ‘ten year event’

    08:17

  • ‘Fallen flat’: Why Putin is losing the information war

    08:26

  • Rep. Greene & Rep. Gosar attend white nationalist, pro-Putin event 

    03:21

  • Hayes on ‘unprecedented global consensus' of resistance to Putin’s invasion

    05:01

  • How the Republican Party has evolved on Russia

    05:33

  • ‘No war’: High profile Russians speak out against Ukraine invasion

    08:00

  • Wagner: Why some Republicans see Russia’s anti-democratic whims as ‘aspirational’

    06:35

  • Vindman rips GOP 'cheerleading' Putin: They will own this when blood flows

    07:35

  • Steve Schmidt on Rick Scott’s GOP agenda: Just a 'laundry list of grievances'

    07:15

  • Trump on Putin invasion plan: ‘This is genius’

    08:54

  • ‘Bootleg Twitter’: Trump’s social media app is off to a shaky start

    04:12

  • How Tucker Carlson became one of Russia’s biggest cheerleaders

    09:25

  • ‘We are not afraid of anything:’ Zelenskyy reacts to Russian troops entering Ukraine

    02:58

  • U.S. official on Putin’s ‘peace-keeping’ forces: ‘A euphemism and a lie’

    06:25

  • Classified docs found in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago stash, National Archives confirms

    07:49

  • Federal judge: Trump had a ‘tacit agreement’ with Capitol attackers

    04:41

  • Data shows odd clusters of Florida voters switching to Republican Party

    07:03

All In

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on how the sports world is responding to Putin’s war

07:29

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: “I think it adds pressure. And all the pressure we can put on Russia to stop this is necessary. This is something that must end. We have to use the feelings and thoughts of all segments of society—and that includes athletes."March 5, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    ‘Valuable asset’: Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during Trump’s presidency 

    08:31

  • ‘Criminal conspiracy’: Raskin lays out Trump’s potential Jan. 6 crimes

    05:56

  • AP: Russian troops shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station in Ukraine

    07:20

  • General McCaffrey: Putin just signed up for a ‘ten year event’

    08:17

  • ‘Fallen flat’: Why Putin is losing the information war

    08:26

  • Rep. Greene & Rep. Gosar attend white nationalist, pro-Putin event 

    03:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All