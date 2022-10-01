IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Hayes: Trump judges remind us the rule of law is a 'human institution'

All In

Hayes: Trump judges remind us the rule of law is a 'human institution'

08:04

Chris Hayes: “With each action she takes, it is harder and harder to conclude anything other than Judge Cannon is fully biased in favor of the man that got her her job, Donald Trump. It's an important reminder, that in the end, the judiciary and the law is ultimately just what a bunch of judges say it is."Oct. 1, 2022

    Hayes: Trump judges remind us the rule of law is a 'human institution'

