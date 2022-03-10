Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about
Chris Hayes on the “stunning” number of estimated Russian casualties in just two weeks: “This might be one of the things that Vladimir Putin fears most. Because no amount of propaganda, no amount of state media can lie to you about whether your son is dead or alive.”March 10, 2022
