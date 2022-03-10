IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian cabinet member condemns hospital strike as ‘war crime’

    07:00
  • Now Playing

    Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

    07:25
  • UP NEXT

    Attempted ceasefire failed in Mariupol

    11:53

  • Russia accused of alleged war crimes

    08:57

  • Worst refugee crisis in Europe since WWII

    06:00

  • Ukrainian parliament member: ‘We are all already in World War Three’

    03:36

  • Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russian setbacks in Ukraine

    08:44

  • Largest humanitarian crisis since WWII

    08:50

  • Moscow accuses U.S. of waging ‘economic war’

    08:11

  • Rolling Stone Correspondent details his journey out of Ukraine

    10:04

  • Zelenskyy continues to plead for no-fly zone amid Russian attacks

    03:45

  • Pentagon assesses transfer of Poland's jets as 'high risk'

    02:29

  • 'We cannot imagine how it's possible.' Deputy Mayor of Mariupol on humanitarian crisis.

    06:33

  • Ben Rhodes: A no-fly zone 'wouldn’t necessarily put an end to' the ‘indiscriminate shelling’ in Ukraine

    04:04

  • Lynsey Addario: There’s no ‘justification’ for Russian forces ‘bombing a maternity hospital’

    06:25

  • James Acton: ‘Fukushima' is 'worst case’ for what a Ukrainian nuclear power plant accident ‘could look like’

    03:22

  • Amb. Julianne Smith: ‘Even if we debate the pros & cons’ with Poland over MiGs, ‘this alliance is rock solid’

    06:03

  • Congress looks to aid Ukraine 'as quickly as possible,' lawmakers say

    06:26

  • 'They have nowhere to go, nowhere is safe' UN Rep in Ukraine on humanitarian crisis

    02:38

  • Inside the White House's ban on Russian oil

    11:05

All In

Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

07:25

Chris Hayes on the “stunning” number of estimated Russian casualties in just two weeks: “This might be one of the things that Vladimir Putin fears most. Because no amount of propaganda, no amount of state media can lie to you about whether your son is dead or alive.”March 10, 2022

  • Ukrainian cabinet member condemns hospital strike as ‘war crime’

    07:00
  • Now Playing

    Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

    07:25
  • UP NEXT

    Attempted ceasefire failed in Mariupol

    11:53

  • Russia accused of alleged war crimes

    08:57

  • Worst refugee crisis in Europe since WWII

    06:00

  • Ukrainian parliament member: ‘We are all already in World War Three’

    03:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All