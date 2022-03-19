IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Former Prime Minister of Australia joins Chris Hayes to discuss China's Russia dilemma

All In

Former Prime Minister of Australia joins Chris Hayes to discuss China's Russia dilemma

Russia's actions “diverts American attention, it diverts the strategic focus of the United States away from the China challenge. So for those reasons, Xi has an enormous attachment to keeping Putin and Putin's Russia operational,” says Fmr. PM of Australia Kevin Rudd.March 19, 2022

