Fauci ‘astounded’ by Fox silence after host compared him to Nazi doctor
03:26
Dr. Fauci on Lara Logan comparing him to Nazi Dr. Mengele: "What I find striking is how she gets no discipline whatsoever from the Fox network. How they can let her say that with no comment and no disciplinary action. I’m astounded by that."Dec. 3, 2021
