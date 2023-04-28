IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bernie Sanders on why he’s endorsing Biden, forgoing his own 2024 bid

    07:23
  • Now Playing

    E. Jean Carroll: Trump 'raped me whether I screamed or not'

    06:44
  • UP NEXT

    ‘You can’t make me': Hayes on SCOTUS flouting calls for ethics reform

    04:17

  • NYT: ‘Particularly offensive’ Tucker message alarmed Fox execs

    04:26

  • Ex-Fox host Gretchen Carlson: Fox News must ‘clean house completely‘

    10:14

  • Trial begins in Trump rape-defamation lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll

    06:32

  • ‘True American legend’: Harry Belafonte dies at 96

    03:06

  • Tucker's firing shows being a 'misogynistic, bullying menace' may backfire

    10:04

  • While DeSantis wages a war on woke, Trump wages a war on him

    06:22

  • Hayes: All the ways Republicans are trying to make America ‘terrible’ again

    06:23

  • ‘Prove Mike Wrong:’ The five million dollar reality check

    07:40

  • The right-wing paranoia problem

    11:59

  • 'The Anti-MTG': How Rep. Jeff Jackson became TikTok’s most popular lawmaker

    06:46

  • Chris Hayes: How the American right built its own echo chamber

    09:40

  • How the Republican freakout over ‘87,000 new IRS agents’ turned out

    02:38

  • Hayes: Republicans ignore gun violence when fearmongering about crime

    05:23

  • Judge: Fox-Dominion trial to begin Tuesday

    02:59

  • Ralph Yarl: Charges filed in shooting of teen who rang wrong doorbell

    07:39

  • Rep. Adam Schiff: ‘Jim Jordan took the circus out on the road’

    06:08

  • Justice Thomas' real estate deal with GOP megadonor Harlan Crow sparks new ethic concerns

    12:51

All In

E. Jean Carroll: Trump 'raped me whether I screamed or not'

06:44

During cross examination, Trump's lawyer repeatedly asked E. Jean Carroll why she did not scream for help during the assault. "Women who come forward, one of the reasons they don't come forward is because they’re always asked, why didn't you scream?" said Carroll, "He raped me whether I screamed or not."April 28, 2023

  • Bernie Sanders on why he’s endorsing Biden, forgoing his own 2024 bid

    07:23
  • Now Playing

    E. Jean Carroll: Trump 'raped me whether I screamed or not'

    06:44
  • UP NEXT

    ‘You can’t make me': Hayes on SCOTUS flouting calls for ethics reform

    04:17

  • NYT: ‘Particularly offensive’ Tucker message alarmed Fox execs

    04:26

  • Ex-Fox host Gretchen Carlson: Fox News must ‘clean house completely‘

    10:14

  • Trial begins in Trump rape-defamation lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll

    06:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All