Chris Hayes: Putin’s war is the first conflict in a new global era
10:06
Chris Hayes: “This new land war on the European continent—pitting a would-be conquering dictator against citizens of a flawed, but resilient democracy—really does feel like the first armed conflict in a new chapter: a sustained battle between liberal democracy and its enemies.”March 25, 2022
