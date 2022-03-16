IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Important': Amb. Taylor on EU leaders meeting with Zelenskyy in person in Kyiv
“The sincerest form of support is being there, is showing up in the city,” says Amb. Bill Taylor. “It’s great for those heads of state to be there to demonstrate NATO support, their nation’s support, international support for Zelenskyy.”
March 16, 2022 Read More
