IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Important': Amb. Taylor on EU leaders meeting with Zelenskyy in person in Kyiv

    06:52
  • UP NEXT

    'It’s happening again': Hayes on lessons from Russian targeting of Syrian civilians

    06:56

  • Should a no-fly zone be enforced over Ukraine?

    08:58

  • Zelenskyy to address Congress virtually

    09:24

  • The danger journalists face in Ukraine

    05:04

  • Ending the conflict in Ukraine peacefully

    06:54

  • Pregnant woman forced to flee Ukraine

    08:28

  • Kremlin vet: To combat 'barbaric' Putin remember he’s a 'sly fox' who wants to seem scary & unstable

    11:01

  • Rep. Himes: Putin can be stopped if he ‘believes his political position in Russia is challenged’

    05:01

  • 'We should look at every option.' State Department Official on aiding Ukrainian refugees

    08:28

  • 'We have to secure the eastern flank' How the US can protect NATO allies.

    03:31

  • 'The dominoes might start falling' American journalist on growing Russian dissent

    04:41

  • Song & Solidarity: Ukrainians sing together while the world sings for Ukraine

    00:59

  • Why it would still take weeks for Russia to go into Kyiv

    08:41

  • Michael Crowley assesses hesitance from Biden admin. to call out Russian attacks as war crimes

    04:16

  • Brennan on Russia annexation of Crimea: 'Should've provided more lethal support to' eastern Ukraine

    09:36

  • Putin has fallen into the 'dictator trap', says professor

    06:36

  • Amb. McFaul: Russian protests may not ‘influence Putin’ but are a ‘sign that this war is not popular’

    10:36

  • 'Everything is life and death for Russia': Writer searches for clues in Putin's writings

    10:15

  • Peter Zalmayev: The legitimacy of the Western world rides on the outcome of Ukraine

    04:51

All In

'Important': Amb. Taylor on EU leaders meeting with Zelenskyy in person in Kyiv

06:52

“The sincerest form of support is being there, is showing up in the city,” says Amb. Bill Taylor. “It’s great for those heads of state to be there to demonstrate NATO support, their nation’s support, international support for Zelenskyy.” March 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'Important': Amb. Taylor on EU leaders meeting with Zelenskyy in person in Kyiv

    06:52
  • UP NEXT

    'It’s happening again': Hayes on lessons from Russian targeting of Syrian civilians

    06:56

  • Should a no-fly zone be enforced over Ukraine?

    08:58

  • Zelenskyy to address Congress virtually

    09:24

  • The danger journalists face in Ukraine

    05:04

  • Ending the conflict in Ukraine peacefully

    06:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All