BREAKING: Henry Kissinger, world-shaping diplomat, dies at 100

  'Make them pay': Trump demands government punish MSNBC for critical coverage

All In

'Best shot:' Big money donors bet on Nikki Haley to take down Trump

08:22

“It is to the benefit of American democracy for there to be a strong faction of the Republican Party committed to defeating Donald Trump,” says Chris Hayes on why it’s a good sign that Nikki Haley is scoring big endorsements. Nov. 30, 2023

