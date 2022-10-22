IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Why all eyes should be on Michigan these midterms

Ali Velshi

Why all eyes should be on Michigan these midterms

 #VelshiAcrossAmerica is back, visiting some of the swingiest states, where not only the balance of power, but the future of American democracy is at stake. This week, ‘Velshi’ is in Detroit talking to Democrats, Republicans and Independents about what matters most to them; from reproductive rights (which are literally on the ballot in Michigan), to free and fair elections and the rule of law, to the targeting of trans kids and diverse populations in schools and more. “Issues are local now,” says Kelly Dillaha, and many see Michigan as a barometer for the U.S. Says college junior Lily Guiney, “the more we listen to Michigan, the better-informed we’ll be about national politics.”Oct. 22, 2022

    Why all eyes should be on Michigan these midterms

