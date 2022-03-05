Video appears to show helicopter shot down in Kyiv
Video shows a helicopter apparently shot down by a projectile outside Kyiv. Ukrainian authorities say the helicopter was Russian but NBC News has not been able to independently verify their claim.March 5, 2022
