Velshi: When QAnon lies, people die

QAnon once thrived in the darkest corners of the web. And while we still find traces of QAnon on our Aunts’ and Uncles’ Facebook pages, the movement has largely dissipated on the internet. But that’s not good news, because they are reappearing on a ballot near you. According to Media Matters, at least 40 people running for Congress in 2022 have publicly expressed some level of support for the QAnon movement. This is dangerous because when QAnon lies, people die. Right now, fueled, in part by QAnon adherents, a massive Covid-19 disinformation campaign is convincing Americans not to get vaccinated. They’re lying, again...and people are dying, again.