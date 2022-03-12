IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin’s war is “a campaign of terror”

    05:41

  • Pulitzer Prize Winning Photojournalist Lynsey Addario Captures the War in Ukraine on Film

    05:46

  • Ukrainian refugee: Russians smashed phones that had photos of the damage

    04:50
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Given the right tools, resistance can overcome much greater force

    04:58
  • UP NEXT

    As Russia cracks down on independent media, a “truly Orwellian reality” sets in

    04:59

  • ‘You can't prepare yourself for this…I cry everyday’: Volunteer on the Hungary-Ukraine border

    06:15

  • Terrell Jermaine Starr is helping escort a family out of Ukraine, one of whom is undergoing cancer treatment

    07:37

  • Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun: “We cannot stop the bombs from falling on our heads” 

    06:45

  • Lt. Col. (Ret.) Vindman: Putin is taking Russia back to the “depths of the Cold War”

    08:35

  • Rep. Omar hopes for “a reckoning” in how we talk about white vs. Black & brown refugees

    06:26

  • Sen. Tim Kaine: We need to ‘do everything we can to undercut Vladimir Putin’

    04:43

  • Fmr. Obama Energy Secretary Talks Next Steps in Russian Oil Sanctions

    04:35

  • “Damage Has Been Done”: Fmr. Obama Energy Secretary tackles Putin’s nuclear posturing

    04:18

  • ‘Give us a chance to win this war’: Ukrainian Parliament member appeals to NATO

    07:07

  • Velshi: Hungary’s past treatment of migrants can’t be forgotten

    04:38

  • Baltic States Go From “No NATO Military Footprint” to “Combat-ready” 

    04:39

  • Ukrainian parliament member: It’s impossible not to cry, ‘so many people don't have homes anymore’

    05:45

  • Ukrainian Parliament Member Kira Rudik takes up firearm for the first time as she joins civilians in defending Kyiv

    07:01

  • Leading NATO Expert: ‘I have never witnessed such transformation of European policy as in the last 24 hours’

    04:32

  • David Miliband hopes “Europe rediscovers its values” as Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis unfolds

    06:03

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Given the right tools, resistance can overcome much greater force

04:58

American-supplied Stinger missiles were a key factor in the Soviet Union’s defeat in Afghanistan in the 1980s. In 1978, Afghanistan’s centrist government was overthrown by Russian-backed military officers. They formed a new government backed by the Soviet Union. The government would have fallen if the Soviets hadn’t invaded Afghanistan in December of 1979. The Mujahideen – which is what the American-backed Muslim guerilla fighters were called - were no match for the military might of the USSR. But back in Washington D.C., Texas Congressman Charlie Wilson was working to fund the Mujahideen and eventually got stinger missiles onto the shoulders of the Afghan rebels, allowing the Mujahideen to neutralize Soviet air power. It taught the lesson that, given the right tools, resistance can overcome much greater force.March 12, 2022

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin’s war is “a campaign of terror”

    05:41

  • Pulitzer Prize Winning Photojournalist Lynsey Addario Captures the War in Ukraine on Film

    05:46

  • Ukrainian refugee: Russians smashed phones that had photos of the damage

    04:50
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Given the right tools, resistance can overcome much greater force

    04:58
  • UP NEXT

    As Russia cracks down on independent media, a “truly Orwellian reality” sets in

    04:59

  • ‘You can't prepare yourself for this…I cry everyday’: Volunteer on the Hungary-Ukraine border

    06:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All