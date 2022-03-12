Velshi: Given the right tools, resistance can overcome much greater force
04:58
Share this -
copied
American-supplied Stinger missiles were a key factor in the Soviet Union’s defeat in Afghanistan in the 1980s. In 1978, Afghanistan’s centrist government was overthrown by Russian-backed military officers. They formed a new government backed by the Soviet Union. The government would have fallen if the Soviets hadn’t invaded Afghanistan in December of 1979. The Mujahideen – which is what the American-backed Muslim guerilla fighters were called - were no match for the military might of the USSR. But back in Washington D.C., Texas Congressman Charlie Wilson was working to fund the Mujahideen and eventually got stinger missiles onto the shoulders of the Afghan rebels, allowing the Mujahideen to neutralize Soviet air power. It taught the lesson that, given the right tools, resistance can overcome much greater force.March 12, 2022
Garry Kasparov: Putin’s war is “a campaign of terror”
05:41
Pulitzer Prize Winning Photojournalist Lynsey Addario Captures the War in Ukraine on Film
05:46
Ukrainian refugee: Russians smashed phones that had photos of the damage
04:50
Now Playing
Velshi: Given the right tools, resistance can overcome much greater force
04:58
UP NEXT
As Russia cracks down on independent media, a “truly Orwellian reality” sets in
04:59
‘You can't prepare yourself for this…I cry everyday’: Volunteer on the Hungary-Ukraine border