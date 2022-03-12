Ukrainian refugee: Russians smashed phones that had photos of the damage
04:50
Share this -
copied
After Russian military members knocked on her door and warned her to evacuate, Inna Tokareva fled to Hungary where she met Ali Velshi at the border crossing. She explained the harrowing carnage she passed on her way out and the force that was used by Russians to prevent photographic evidence from being shared. After homes were destroyed, “they destroyed roads and shops and oh, everything I would say. Hostomel does not exist anymore.”March 12, 2022
Garry Kasparov: Putin’s war is “a campaign of terror”
05:41
Pulitzer Prize Winning Photojournalist Lynsey Addario Captures the War in Ukraine on Film
05:46
Now Playing
Ukrainian refugee: Russians smashed phones that had photos of the damage
04:50
UP NEXT
Velshi: Given the right tools, resistance can overcome much greater force
04:58
As Russia cracks down on independent media, a “truly Orwellian reality” sets in
04:59
‘You can't prepare yourself for this…I cry everyday’: Volunteer on the Hungary-Ukraine border