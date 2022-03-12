Ukrainian refugee: Russians smashed phones that had photos of the damage

After Russian military members knocked on her door and warned her to evacuate, Inna Tokareva fled to Hungary where she met Ali Velshi at the border crossing. She explained the harrowing carnage she passed on her way out and the force that was used by Russians to prevent photographic evidence from being shared. After homes were destroyed, “they destroyed roads and shops and oh, everything I would say. Hostomel does not exist anymore.”March 12, 2022