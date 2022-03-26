IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dickerson: “We can do better than that in the United States, and yet it's still better than we've done in other circumstances” 

  • Fmr. Russian FM: “Very disturbing” the speed with which Russian reforms have fallen apart

    Ukrainian Parliament member: Putin “has experience using chemical weapons, so that would not be an overkill for him”

    Former UK Foreign Secretary David Miliband says Europe needs to “bulk up morally”

  • Heather Conley: “We can’t be afraid that we’re going to provoke. President Putin is going to continue to escalate.”

  • Plume of smoke seen in Lviv following massive explosion near city center

  • Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen have served 1+ million meals in Ukraine: “The least we can do”

  • On the ground in Mykolaiv, Ukraine: “Bodies piled up…Families just trying to identify their loved ones”

  • Anne Applebaum: Authoritarianism is on the rise -- and democracies need to be better prepared for them

  • Velshi: Other dictators are watching the war in Ukraine. How we react to Putin is crucial.

  • Ukraine MP Kira Rudik: “We anticipate Belarus will get into the war next week”

  • Countries have a responsibility to ‘not to let war criminals walk free’

  • Ukrainian MP: “We cannot make any compromises with the human lives” 

  • Civilian Convoy Delivers Supplies to Ukrainian Soldiers Along Lithuanian and Polish Borders

  • Ukrainian PM: ‘Everyone who stays in Kyiv is a soldier’

  • Velshi: It’s easy enough to find evidence of war crimes. Prosecuting them is another story.

  • Ukrainian MP: We could have prevented this invasion, but ‘some of the Western actors were too late’

  • Fmr. Ukrainian president Poroshenko: “This is a terrorist attack at the NATO border”

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: “pressure is building on eastern Europe” to act outside NATO 

  • David Miliband: “They fled for their lives,” refugees become “patriotic & productive citizens”

Ukrainian Parliament member: Putin “has experience using chemical weapons, so that would not be an overkill for him”

According to Ukrainian Parliament Member, Inna Sovsun, it’s possible Russia could start using chemical weapons in the next few days. She says Putin “has the experience using chemical weapons, so that would not be overkill for him.”March 26, 2022

