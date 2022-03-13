Ukrainian MP: We could have prevented this invasion, but ‘some of the Western actors were too late’
06:32
As Russian attacks on Ukraine intensify, Ukrainian members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe spent days driving to France to appeal to their European counterparts. Ukrainian MP Lisa Yasko was among them, and explains to Ali Velshi why humanitarian issues should be a driving force behind stopping trade with Russia, for oil and gas, as well as imposing a no-fly zone.March 13, 2022
Ukrainian MP: We could have prevented this invasion, but 'some of the Western actors were too late'
