Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun: “We cannot stop the bombs from falling on our heads”
06:45
Amid the ongoing attack on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Putin has urged the west to help him enforce a “No-Fly Zone'' over the region. Parliament Member Inna Sovsun agrees. “We are doing well on the ground,” she says. “We actually managed to push them from Kharkiv. We managed to take some of the Russian tanks and other equipment. But, we need to protect ourselves.” Sovsun says that short of a “No-Fly Zone” the West should be expediting the delivery of newer fighter jets. “We do have volunteers to fly those…The West needs to understand that Ukraine will fall if we do not get enough support. If Ukraine falls, then Russia will move to the eastern border of Poland.”March 6, 2022
