The Constitutional Sheriffs movement subverts democracy

The "constitutional sheriffs" movement relies on a belief that county sheriffs have the power - and the duty - to make their own determinations about which laws to enforce and how to enforce them. It's not just enforcing laws and following the constitution - it also involves resisting laws, nullifying and refusing to enforce laws that a sheriff has deemed somehow unconstitutional. Whether used to oppose mask mandates or gun restrictions, voting laws or immigration policy, the movement is an overt abuse of power. There is no constitutional basis to back up their theory of sheriff supremacy, first of all. But it’s also a sign of something bigger. It’s a twisted interpretation of the constitution in order to assume power and subvert the systems of our democracy.May 14, 2023