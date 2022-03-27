Taking Classes in Poland is Restoring a Sense of Normalcy for Young Ukrainian Refugees
04:00
Share this -
copied
More than 10 million Ukrainians (almost a quarter of the country's population) have been displaced and forced from their homes, both inside and out of the country since this war started. According to UNICEF, upwards of 4.3 million of them are children. As the country that has taken in the most Ukrainian refugees, Poland is stepping up in a big way, offering housing, money, medical care, and even schooling for kids. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi takes a look at how returning to the classroom in Poland is restoring a sense of normalcy for Ukraine’s youngest refugees.March 27, 2022
Teenage Refugee Helps Fellow Ukrainians: “I’m only 15 but I tried to help people because they are people like me”
05:13
Fmr. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch: “I believe [Ukraine] will prevail”
04:28
Now Playing
Taking Classes in Poland is Restoring a Sense of Normalcy for Young Ukrainian Refugees
04:00
UP NEXT
Bill Browder: Russians are “effectively hostages to Vladimir Putin” as sanctions take effect
05:37
Velshi’s step-by-step guide to joining NATO
03:17
Velshi: When Biden said Putin “cannot remain in power”, he was right. And he should stick to it