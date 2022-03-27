Taking Classes in Poland is Restoring a Sense of Normalcy for Young Ukrainian Refugees

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

More than 10 million Ukrainians (almost a quarter of the country's population) have been displaced and forced from their homes, both inside and out of the country since this war started. According to UNICEF, upwards of 4.3 million of them are children. As the country that has taken in the most Ukrainian refugees, Poland is stepping up in a big way, offering housing, money, medical care, and even schooling for kids. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi takes a look at how returning to the classroom in Poland is restoring a sense of normalcy for Ukraine’s youngest refugees.March 27, 2022

