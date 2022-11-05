Stacey Abrams feeling confident about her shot at GA Governor

One of the biggest races in Georgia this midterms is its race for governor. This year the state has a rematch of its 2018 race, with Republican Brian Kemp facing off against Democrat Stacey Abrams. If elected, Abrams will become the nation’s first-ever governor that is Black and a woman. She joined Ali Velshi to talk about her chances of winning the election this time around, and what her organization, Fair Fight, is doing to combat efforts of voter suppression in Georgia.Nov. 5, 2022