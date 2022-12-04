Sen. Tammy Baldwin on spearheading the historic bipartisan effort to pass the same-sex marriage bill 

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) is the first openly gay lawmaker to be elected to the Senate, and she just spearheaded the bipartisan effort to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, a landmark piece of legislation that will codify federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. “It’s interesting to see how opinion changes and how that’s reflected in a body like the United States Senate,” she tells Ali Velshi, as she reflects on the historic significance of this moment. “The Respect for Marriage Act firms up the certainty that marriage equality will remain the law of the land.” Dec. 4, 2022