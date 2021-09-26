Rep. Raskin: “This was a coup organized BY the President against the VP and against Congress”

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection is honing in on Trumpworld with subpoenas directed at 4 of the ex-president closest confidants. Maryland Democratic congressman and committee member Jamie Raskin tells Ali Velshi “what we’re trying to do in the Democratic party is to defend democracy itself..what that means for us in Congress is to get to the truth of the January 6th attack because that literally could be just a dress rehearsal for what we’re going to see in 2024”.Sept. 26, 2021