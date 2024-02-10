Rep. Plaskett on GOP falling to Trump: They know the truth but are ‘deadly afraid’ to speak it

Under House Republican leadership, the 118th Congress has reached historic levels of unproductivity, passing the least number of laws in decades by a significant margin. Rep. Stacey Plaskett, Ranking Member of the House Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government, joins Charles Coleman Jr. to discuss what she’s witnessed in Congress the last few weeks and the difference between “extreme” members of the Republican party and those who know the truth but are too afraid to go against their party. “It doesn't feel like an austere, adult-filled body in Congress right now,” Plaskett says.Feb. 10, 2024