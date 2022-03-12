IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Pulitzer Prize Winning Photojournalist Lynsey Addario Captures the War in Ukraine on Film

Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Lynsey Addario is in Ukraine covering the ongoing Russian invasion. For 15 years, Addario has covered major conflicts and humanitarian crises including those in Afghanistan, Iraq, Sudan, and Syria. On Monday, The New York Times' published one of her photos on its front page featuring the still bodies of four civilians killed by Russian shelling in Irpin, Ukraine. “This scene is apocalyptic,” says Addario. “The last, who remained behind, are the elderly and the ill– people who cannot walk. Most of them are so old, they assumed they would die in their home and their villages. And here they are being brought out across the bridge and carried out. They have no idea where they're going to sleep and have no idea what remains next. This is the tragedy of war.”March 12, 2022

