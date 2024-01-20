North Dakota Libraries are Under Attack | Velshi Banned Book Club

For a young Taylor Brorby, author of “Boys and Oil,” his local North Dakota library was a treasure trove and a safe haven. Young people in North Dakota today won’t encounter the same kind of library. North Dakota libraries are under attack. Last year, two pieces of legislation took aim squarely at libraries and librarians. While just one became a law, the two bills have already done their job. Libraries across North Dakota are self-censoring — choosing not to keep books that could leave them vulnerable. This is just the beginning — for the rest of the nation.Jan. 20, 2024