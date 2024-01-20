IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    North Dakota Libraries are Under Attack | Velshi Banned Book Club

    11:13
  • UP NEXT

    The end of government as we know it? What happens if Chevron deference is overturned.

    09:41

  • ‘They want this chaos’: The truth about Donald Trump’s 'norm-shattering' appeal

    10:24

  • A ‘striking’ finding from new Iowa poll numbers is bad news for Trump

    07:05

  • 'Stunned, angry, and infuriated': Journalists address US silence on colleagues killed in Gaza

    15:25

  • ‘Worse than you think it's going to be’: How Trump's attacks impact the rule of law

    08:34

  • A message to the parents trying to ban an award-winning novel they clearly haven’t read 

    11:09

  • 'There are serious consequences': Top progressive Dem on Biden’s strikes in Yemen

    07:23

  • Holy Ship! What’s Going on with the Houthi Rebels and the Red Sea?

    04:34

  • Why Biden could be ‘in trouble’ if Nikki Haley becomes GOP nominee

    08:26

  • Trump’s explosive murder immunity defense ‘not gonna fly’ with SCOTUS

    07:50

  • Claudine Gay’s case reflects history of discrediting Black intelligence

    08:43

  • Velshi: The true story & the forces behind Claudine Gay’s ouster from Harvard

    09:27

  • Why 2024 is shaping up to be the most crucial election year in world history

    09:15

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.): Revisionism over January 6 Attack 'absolutely infuriating'

    05:58

  • ME Sec. of State: The Constitution 'does not tolerate an assault on the peaceful transfer of power'

    11:36

  • ‘Couldn't be any clearer': Judge Luttig predicts outcome of Supreme Court’s Trump ballot ruling

    09:33

  • ‘It’s really urgent’: CO Sec. of State explains decision to put Trump's name on ballot for now

    07:42

  • Rep. Clyburn: Choosing Biden is choosing democracy

    08:59

  • Rep. Crockett: Holding Congress accountable at the polls

    04:47

Ali Velshi

North Dakota Libraries are Under Attack | Velshi Banned Book Club

11:13

For a young Taylor Brorby, author of “Boys and Oil,” his local North Dakota library was a treasure trove and a safe haven. Young people in North Dakota today won’t encounter the same kind of library. North Dakota libraries are under attack. Last year, two pieces of legislation took aim squarely at libraries and librarians. While just one became a law, the two bills have already done their job. Libraries across North Dakota are self-censoring — choosing not to keep books that could leave them vulnerable. This is just the beginning — for the rest of the nation.Jan. 20, 2024

  • Now Playing

    North Dakota Libraries are Under Attack | Velshi Banned Book Club

    11:13
  • UP NEXT

    The end of government as we know it? What happens if Chevron deference is overturned.

    09:41

  • ‘They want this chaos’: The truth about Donald Trump’s 'norm-shattering' appeal

    10:24

  • A ‘striking’ finding from new Iowa poll numbers is bad news for Trump

    07:05

  • 'Stunned, angry, and infuriated': Journalists address US silence on colleagues killed in Gaza

    15:25

  • ‘Worse than you think it's going to be’: How Trump's attacks impact the rule of law

    08:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All