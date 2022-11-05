IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mandela Barnes: WI Senate opponent Ron Johnson is 'the biggest hypocrite out there'

Ali Velshi

Mandela Barnes: WI Senate opponent Ron Johnson is ‘the biggest hypocrite out there’

Wisconsin is one of the states that could decide the future fate of American democracy on Election Day. In the race for Senate, the Trump loyalist and Big-Lie pushing incumbent Ron Johnson is currently in a tight race with Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. Johnson will not even commit to accepting the results of the election. Ali Velshi speaks to Barnes and learns why he thinks Ron Johnson’s Big Lie behavior “just goes to show you just how low he'll go.”Nov. 5, 2022

    Mandela Barnes: WI Senate opponent Ron Johnson is ‘the biggest hypocrite out there’

