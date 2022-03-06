Lt. Col. (Ret.) Vindman: Putin is taking Russia back to the “depths of the Cold War”
Just a few years ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a sitcom star. Now, he’s the leader of a nation at war. Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman says that the world has “followed in his trail” while America has been “a reluctant player” in this conflict. That could be a mistake, he warns, because “the longer this war continues, the greater the possibility we get drawn into this.” And while Russia uses “draconian tactics” to suppress opposition to the war, Vindman says that its problems are going to add up as the effects of sanctions kick in. On top of that, “the body bags coming back from Ukraine” will underscore the sacrifices Russians are making for Vladimir Putin’s actions. “It’s going to be a catastrophe,” Vindman predicts. He’s proposing a lend-lease program. March 6, 2022
