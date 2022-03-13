IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian MP: We could have prevented this invasion, but ‘some of the Western actors were too late’

  • Fmr. Ukrainian president Poroshenko: “This is a terrorist attack at the NATO border”

    Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: “pressure is building on eastern Europe” to act outside NATO 

    David Miliband: “They fled for their lives,” refugees become “patriotic & productive citizens”

  • Velshi: Most of us will never understand the plight of a refugee. They are all deserving of humanity

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin’s war is “a campaign of terror”

  • Pulitzer Prize Winning Photojournalist Lynsey Addario Captures the War in Ukraine on Film

  • Ukrainian refugee: Russians smashed phones that had photos of the damage

  • Velshi: Given the right tools, resistance can overcome much greater force

  • As Russia cracks down on independent media, a “truly Orwellian reality” sets in

  • ‘You can't prepare yourself for this…I cry everyday’: Volunteer on the Hungary-Ukraine border

  • Terrell Jermaine Starr is helping escort a family out of Ukraine, one of whom is undergoing cancer treatment

  • Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun: “We cannot stop the bombs from falling on our heads” 

  • Lt. Col. (Ret.) Vindman: Putin is taking Russia back to the “depths of the Cold War”

  • Rep. Omar hopes for “a reckoning” in how we talk about white vs. Black & brown refugees

  • Sen. Tim Kaine: We need to ‘do everything we can to undercut Vladimir Putin’

  • Fmr. Obama Energy Secretary Talks Next Steps in Russian Oil Sanctions

  • “Damage Has Been Done”: Fmr. Obama Energy Secretary tackles Putin’s nuclear posturing

  • ‘Give us a chance to win this war’: Ukrainian Parliament member appeals to NATO

  • Velshi: Hungary’s past treatment of migrants can’t be forgotten

Ali Velshi

Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: “pressure is building on eastern Europe” to act outside NATO 

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, former Director of European Affairs for the National Security Council, talks about the kind of devastation he’s worried it could take to draw the U.S. into the war in Ukraine, as pressure builds on bordering NATO countries. Russian military actions against civilians and along neighboring European countries like Poland, says Vindman, may cause them to “take bilateral action to support Ukraine” independent of the NATO alliance.March 13, 2022

