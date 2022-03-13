Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: “pressure is building on eastern Europe” to act outside NATO
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, former Director of European Affairs for the National Security Council, talks about the kind of devastation he’s worried it could take to draw the U.S. into the war in Ukraine, as pressure builds on bordering NATO countries. Russian military actions against civilians and along neighboring European countries like Poland, says Vindman, may cause them to “take bilateral action to support Ukraine” independent of the NATO alliance.March 13, 2022
