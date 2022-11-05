Jocelyn Benson: The Big Lie discourages Americans from “believing in the power of their voice”

Donald Trump and his coalition of election deniers have spent the last two years relentlessly lying about the results of the 2020 election. “It’s a strategy to discourage people from believing in the power of their voice to hold powerful people accountable,” says Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. As the top election official in her state, she says she’s seen “a steady stream of efforts to misinform and discourage the public from participating,” but wants to assure people that they can trust the results. “The process itself will hold,” she tells Ali Velshi.Nov. 5, 2022