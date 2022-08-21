IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s election investigation

    Vindman: “If Russia wins, the U.S. is in enormous peril”

  • Abortion Practitioners “Are Ostracized From Their Own Medical Profession”

  • “Will the Russians come overnight and kill me?”

  • Debunking ‘Democracy vs. Republic’: The legal theory firing up GOP state legislators

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Salman Rushdie’s “The Satanic Verses”

  • Velshi: Your power, as a citizen, scares the far-right. Your vote threatens them.

  • S.C. State Rep.: ‘If you’re raped as an adult, good luck’

  • People Need to Stop Calling Right-Wing Extremism a “Civil War,” says Yale Professor

  • A clinic determined to provide women healthcare in AL: ‘This is not a safe place.”

  • Velshi: America’s withdrawal started a new era of anguish for Afghans. One year later, not much has changed

  • For some officials, Trump-era family separation policy was a “success” worth bringing back

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Lord of the Flies” with Historian Rutger Bregman

  • Without Roe, former Abortion providers are left with few alternatives 

  • “Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care”

  • Ukrainian MP: “No child in Ukraine doesn't have trauma”

  • The Rosenbergs were executed for sharing U.S. military secrets. They have a connection to Donald Trump.

  • Michael Cohen: “Nothing goes on in Mar-A-Lago…without Trump’s specific knowledge”

Here's what you need to know about Georgia's election investigation

Donald Trump has gone almost his whole life just out of reach of the long arm of the law. Now, the former President finds himself at the center of several criminal investigations. And while many may be familiar with most of them, one of those inquiries has faded into the background. It involves an array of figures from the former President, to his personal lawyers, one sitting Senator and a current Governor. And it centers around a plot to overturn a state’s presidential election results. Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s grand jury investigation into the 2020 election.Aug. 21, 2022

