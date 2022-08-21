Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s election investigation

Donald Trump has gone almost his whole life just out of reach of the long arm of the law. Now, the former President finds himself at the center of several criminal investigations. And while many may be familiar with most of them, one of those inquiries has faded into the background. It involves an array of figures from the former President, to his personal lawyers, one sitting Senator and a current Governor. And it centers around a plot to overturn a state’s presidential election results. Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s grand jury investigation into the 2020 election.Aug. 21, 2022