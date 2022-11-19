IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Former Pence Aide: “He Might as Well Just Say ‘I’m Running’” in 2024

06:22

Mike Pence has all but said he plans to run for president in 2024. When asked by multiple reporters this week whether he would support Donald Trump next cycle, Pence says he believes there will be “better options.” The former Vice President’s senior adviser Olivia Troye joined “Velshi” to discuss her old boss’ political prospects: “He might as well just say ‘I’m running.’” Nov. 19, 2022

