FEMA: 'Laser-focused' in FL after 'storm of really epic proportions'

Hurricane Ian was a “storm of really epic proportions,” says Anne Bink, Associate Administrator of the Office of Response and Recovery for FEMA. Recovery and relief efforts will take place in multiple phases that will continue for many days to come, considering the amount and severity of damage across multiple counties in southwestern Florida. “Right now, we’re laser-focused on life-saving and life-sustaining missions,” Bink tells Ali Velshi. Eventually, attention will turn towards the long-term recovery of the region, and Bink says that FEMA will be prepared for that as well. “We bring the full force of the federal family to disaster areas to support survivor’s needs.”Oct. 1, 2022