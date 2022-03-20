IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen have served 1+ million meals in Ukraine: "The least we can do"

    On the ground in Mykolaiv, Ukraine: “Bodies piled up…Families just trying to identify their loved ones”

  • Anne Applebaum: Authoritarianism is on the rise -- and democracies need to be better prepared for them

  • Velshi: Other dictators are watching the war in Ukraine. How we react to Putin is crucial.

  • Ukraine MP Kira Rudik: “We anticipate Belarus will get into the war next week”

  • Countries have a responsibility to ‘not to let war criminals walk free’

  • Ukrainian MP: “We cannot make any compromises with the human lives” 

  • Civilian Convoy Delivers Supplies to Ukrainian Soldiers Along Lithuanian and Polish Borders

  • Ukrainian PM: ‘Everyone who stays in Kyiv is a soldier’

  • Velshi: It’s easy enough to find evidence of war crimes. Prosecuting them is another story.

  • Ukrainian MP: We could have prevented this invasion, but ‘some of the Western actors were too late’

  • Fmr. Ukrainian president Poroshenko: “This is a terrorist attack at the NATO border”

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: “pressure is building on eastern Europe” to act outside NATO 

  • David Miliband: “They fled for their lives,” refugees become “patriotic & productive citizens”

  • Velshi: Most of us will never understand the plight of a refugee. They are all deserving of humanity

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin’s war is “a campaign of terror”

  • Pulitzer Prize Winning Photojournalist Lynsey Addario Captures the War in Ukraine on Film

  • Ukrainian refugee: Russians smashed phones that had photos of the damage

  • Velshi: Given the right tools, resistance can overcome much greater force

  • As Russia cracks down on independent media, a “truly Orwellian reality” sets in

Ali Velshi

Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen have served 1+ million meals in Ukraine: “The least we can do”

On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. By February 25, 2022, Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen (WCK) was on the ground serving free wholesome meals to those fleeing the violence. Chef Andrés and his volunteers have already served more than one million meals to Ukrainian refugees, from basements, train stations, and shelters. Still, cooking and distributing food in a war zone comes with unique challenges. “We began operations...over two weeks ago inside Lviv,” says Andrés. “The last two days we saw some missiles falling down. So, the western side of Ukraine, that actually was a safe haven for many Ukrainians leaving war, is already kind of feeling like the war is getting closer.” For Andrés, it’s a humanitarian necessity and a call he answers. “The least we can do at World Central Kitchen is be next to them – making sure they will be fed every day.”March 20, 2022

