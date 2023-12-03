IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

AIPAC was among the top 20 spenders in the 2022 elections. Here’s how it breaks down.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, AIPAC, took a sharp turn in 2021 when it began endorsing candidates and contributing directly to campaigns. Since then, it has been amongst the top spenders in politics, contributing to the campaigns of 342 Congressmembers. Dec. 3, 2023

