Aaron David Miller: ‘Tougher times are coming in the US-Israeli relationship’08:14
- Now Playing
AIPAC was among the top 20 spenders in the 2022 elections. Here’s how it breaks down.05:55
- UP NEXT
Supreme Court’s SEC case ruling could ‘upend government as we know it’09:54
‘We dream for that’: Fmr. NY Consul General for Israel on strong future Palestinian leader14:38
Trump’s trial dates and primary schedule could put country in ‘unchartered territory’08:36
Velshi: Nikki Haley is winning ‘the race for second place’04:41
#VelshiBannedBookClub: 'The Bell Jar' by Sylvia Plath06:43
Charles Blow calls for ‘reverse’ Great Migration for Black Americans to increase political capital11:29
‘They are not safe and they know it’: UNICEF spokesperson details situation in Gaza05:16
‘Fight club with a dress code’: Mass exodus of retirement announcements rock Congress08:05
What the release of hostages means for the ongoing Israel-Hamas war07:40
‘Very dangerous people’: New op-ed sounds alarm about threat of second Trump administration10:49
4-year-old American girl released by Hamas on day 3 of cease-fire02:10
Third round of hostages released by Hamas to the Red Cross06:34
New attack on Voting Rights Act threatens Black vote protections: ‘It’s a problem’12:06
#VelshiBannedBookClub: The Importance of Access to LGBTQ+ Literature10:57
‘This has never happened before’: Trump’s attacks on judge and clerk raise unprecedented risks09:20
‘He’s tried it before and he’ll do it again’: Rep. Crockett on Trump’s disturbing immigration plan06:21
'Not archaic': The daily stigmas of menstruation12:29
'A must-listen': Trump’s D.C. gag order hearing to be live-streamed Monday12:11
Aaron David Miller: ‘Tougher times are coming in the US-Israeli relationship’08:14
- Now Playing
AIPAC was among the top 20 spenders in the 2022 elections. Here’s how it breaks down.05:55
- UP NEXT
Supreme Court’s SEC case ruling could ‘upend government as we know it’09:54
‘We dream for that’: Fmr. NY Consul General for Israel on strong future Palestinian leader14:38
Trump’s trial dates and primary schedule could put country in ‘unchartered territory’08:36
Velshi: Nikki Haley is winning ‘the race for second place’04:41
Play All