Ali Velshi

After COP28 promise to phase out fossil fuel, will Biden pause massive new fossil fuel developments?

10:43

After two weeks of meetings, the U.N.’s Climate Conference, COP28, concluded with a new international agreement called the UAE Consensus. The nearly 200 participating nations committed to “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner.” But the Biden Administration is poised to approve a massive fossil fuel project called CP2, a Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) export terminal in Louisiana. Environmentalist Bill McKibben says, “If we continue down this path and the industry gets everything that it has proposed – and so far they've gotten every permit they've asked for – then within 10 years, American exported LNG will be producing more greenhouse gasses than everything that happens on the continent of Europe.” Dec. 17, 2023

