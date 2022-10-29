VelshiAcrossAmerica: “We could either be the laughingstock or a great move forward”

Ali Velshi is in Arizona, talking to a group of Republicans, Independents and Democrats ahead of their high-stakes midterm elections. The elections hold major weight for the future of democracy, but for voters, all politics is local. “The legislature, the city councils, they pass stuff all the time” that affect voters’ lives on the daily, says Republican Wes Gullett. “There’s no room to complain if you don’t make your voice heard,” says 21 year old Adalila Machic-Huitzil. “We could either be the laughingstock or…a great move forward.”Oct. 29, 2022