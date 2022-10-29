IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Why populism rises in Arizona

    01:31
  • Now Playing

    #VelshiAcrossAmerica: “We could either be the laughingstock or a great move forward”

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: AZ’s Spooky New Book Ban 

    07:43

  • Tight races in AZ reflects its “independent spirit” – and Democrats are hopeful for key victories

    05:55

  • Lies run rampant about Prop 3 in MI but all it does is “restore our rights under Roe”

    08:58

  • Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.

    08:33

  • Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?

    08:35

  • Reza Aslan: “The days of this regime are absolutely numbered.” 

    06:38

  • Why all eyes should be on Michigan these midterms

    08:27

  • ‘I’m glad I did that’: MI State Senator on her viral confrontation with GOP colleague

    07:35

  • Michigan AG Nessel: “We could honestly lose our democracy.”

    08:28

  • Velshi: Inflation is a global problem. And it wasn’t created by Biden.

    05:40

  • Tarana Burke on #MeToo anniversary: “All of us can change rape culture”

    07:02

  • The conservative judge who saved democracy with a Twitter thread

    16:13

  • Velshi: Many lessons have been learned since #MeToo. But has enough changed?

    05:08

  • Michael Cohen’s new book offers “stark warning” about Trump’s disloyalty

    07:22

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown: We need a big win to put radical people and views ‘to rest’

    06:17

  • Rep. Malinowski: U.S.- Saudi is “definition of an unhealthy relationship”

    07:23

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Featuring “Melissa” by Alex Gino

    06:25

  • Sandy Hook Mom Wins $965M Lawsuit Against Alt-Right Leader Alex Jones

    07:11

Ali Velshi

#VelshiAcrossAmerica: “We could either be the laughingstock or a great move forward”

00:52

Ali Velshi is in Arizona, talking to a group of Republicans, Independents and Democrats ahead of their high-stakes midterm elections. The elections hold major weight for the future of democracy, but for voters, all politics is local. “The legislature, the city councils, they pass stuff all the time” that affect voters’ lives on the daily, says Republican Wes Gullett. “There’s no room to complain if you don’t make your voice heard,” says 21 year old Adalila Machic-Huitzil. “We could either be the laughingstock or…a great move forward.”Oct. 29, 2022

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Why populism rises in Arizona

    01:31
  • Now Playing

    #VelshiAcrossAmerica: “We could either be the laughingstock or a great move forward”

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: AZ’s Spooky New Book Ban 

    07:43

  • Tight races in AZ reflects its “independent spirit” – and Democrats are hopeful for key victories

    05:55

  • Lies run rampant about Prop 3 in MI but all it does is “restore our rights under Roe”

    08:58

  • Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.

    08:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All