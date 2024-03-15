IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
You've got to be kidding! 'Massive screw up' causes 30-day delay in Trump's NY trial
March 15, 202411:15

A last minute "avalanche of documents" from the Justice Department has forced Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg to offer a 30-day delay in Donald Trump's hush money election interference case to process tens of thousands of pages of material. Andrew Weissmann, former FBI general counsel, and Melissa Murray, NYU law professor, talk with Alex Wagner about the role of the Justice Department in delaying accountability for Donald Trump and what might explain this particular disruption of a Trump trial.March 15, 2024

