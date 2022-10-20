IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trevor Noah to U.S. media: Resist ratings grab of giving attention to extremists

03:13

Trevor Noah talks with Alex Wagner about the challenge of separating the news value of extremists gaining political power in the United States, and sheer spectacle of those extremists as ratings-generating entertainment. Oct. 20, 2022

