Right-wing media feedback loop leaves Trump with warped understanding of his legal situation

The feedback loop of Donald Trump promoting commentary from his right-wing media supporters like those at Fox while those supporters are taking cues from Trump in producing that commentary is distorting Trump's sense of the reality of his legal situation. Lisa Rubin, MSNBC legal correspondent, and Brian Stelter, Vanity Fair special correspondent, talk with Alex Wagner about the disruptive role of Fox and other right-wing media on Trump's New York criminal trial. April 25, 2024