    At heart of special counsel's probes: Trump trying to wield power he no longer had

Alex Wagner Tonight

At heart of special counsel's probes: Trump trying to wield power he no longer had

Ari Melber points out with the example of more obvious powers that a former president can no longer exercise that at the heart of both of special counsel Jack Smith's investigations of Donald Trump is Trump's effort to continue to wield power he was no longer authorized to have.June 10, 2023

    At heart of special counsel's probes: Trump trying to wield power he no longer had

