IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trevor Noah on the insidiousness of American 'coded' racism

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    'We don't live in the same world anymore': Trevor Noah on how fragmented media polarizes

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Trevor Noah on messages that foster resentment at the root of racist, grievance politics

    02:06

  • Racist 'white replacement theory' runs parallel to conservative political issues

    04:57

  • Trump's Durham probe backfires, also damages national security

    04:08

  • GOP tips hand on House majority plan: cut popular programs, investigate Biden, sow chaos

    04:17

  • Trump's conspiracy theory collides with reality in another embarrassing Durham failure

    05:04

  • Anna May Wong set to make history as first Asian-American on U.S. currency

    01:14

  • Investigators concerned Trump took documents on trips to New York, New Jersey: WSJ

    04:14

  • Secret Service response to Jan. 6 investigation has been 'cause for concern': Lofgren

    06:43

  • Joy Reid on why Herschel Walker is the 'perfect Black candidate' for Trump Republicans

    03:44

  • Scandals immaterial to Walker's supporters seeking Senate control

    05:19

  • Security or something else? Questions linger about Secret Service intentions toward Pence

    05:51

  • Growing number of GOP candidate's own family back his opponent

    00:45

  • Alex Jones ordered to pay almost $1 billion in damages after trial exposes his depravity

    07:53

  • Report of Trump's hand in moving documents 'a game changer'

    07:29

  • DOJ has witness who says Trump ordered moving of Mar-a-Lago boxes

    03:43

  • Kevin McCarthy chose ambition over honesty on January 6th: Fanone

    03:32

  • Why a reporter who interviewed Garland thinks a Trump indictment is coming

    04:27

  • Across time and place, authoritarians share some common features

    05:17

Alex Wagner Tonight

'We don't live in the same world anymore': Trevor Noah on how fragmented media polarizes

04:41

Trevor Noah talks with Alex Wagner about how the same set of facts can be open to multiple interpretations, and how the fragmented media landscape means that Americans aren't even experiencing the same set of facts.Oct. 20, 2022

  • Trevor Noah on the insidiousness of American 'coded' racism

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    'We don't live in the same world anymore': Trevor Noah on how fragmented media polarizes

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Trevor Noah on messages that foster resentment at the root of racist, grievance politics

    02:06

  • Racist 'white replacement theory' runs parallel to conservative political issues

    04:57

  • Trump's Durham probe backfires, also damages national security

    04:08

  • GOP tips hand on House majority plan: cut popular programs, investigate Biden, sow chaos

    04:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All