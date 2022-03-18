Ukraine’s civilian suffering grows

As survivors emerge from a Mariupol theater targeted in a Russian strike, the U.N. reveals just how many civilians have died in the war. Meantime, the State Department is concerned China may consider assisting Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine. It comes as President Biden is expected to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.March 18, 2022
