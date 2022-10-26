IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

The Last Thing: Kentucky Kindness

03:00

A coal miner rushed to a Kentucky men’s basketball game covered in fresh soot so he could watch it with his wife and son. The team’s coach saw the viral photo of him and is now treating the whole family to VIP tickets.Oct. 26, 2022

