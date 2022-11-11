The Last Thing: Childhood dreams unlocked

- UP NEXT
Rep. Katie Porter on uncalled House race06:47
Young voters boost Dems in midterms09:12
The Last Thing: The blood moon eclipse02:13
The state of democracy08:15
Midterm election eve03:58
The Last Thing: Midterm fact check03:01
One-on-one with Gov. Hochul11:31
Four days to go03:46
The Last Thing: Brittney Griner’s perseverance02:04
Twitter layoffs to begin tomorrow07:13
Economy driving voters to the polls09:27
Officials worry about voter intimidation03:44
Threats against lawmakers rise07:59
Biden says democracy is on the ballot06:01
Polling young voters06:10
Suspect in Pelosi attack appears in state court04:09
The Last Thing: Share the joy01:49
Supreme Court takes up affirmative action in college admissions05:57
Federal charges filed against alleged Pelosi attacker04:19
- UP NEXT
Rep. Katie Porter on uncalled House race06:47
Young voters boost Dems in midterms09:12
The Last Thing: The blood moon eclipse02:13
The state of democracy08:15
Midterm election eve03:58
The Last Thing: Midterm fact check03:01
Play All