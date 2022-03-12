IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tennis star fights for Ukraine 06:46
Now Playing
Russians edge closer to Kyiv 03:33
UP NEXT
Giant NY investment bank profits on Ukraine war 05:04 Woman escapes Mariupol as attacks escalate 05:54 China-Russia relationship amid Ukraine attacks 04:15 Russian airstrikes hit Ukraine hospital 04:13 Biden bans Russian oil imports 07:36 Poland offers fighter jets to Ukraine 02:39 Americans volunteer to join Ukraine fight 06:31 Russia escalates shelling in Ukraine 03:39 Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up 07:22 Russia seizes Ukraine nuclear plant 03:23 Ukrainian parliament member fights for country 09:35 Biden open to banning Russian oil and gas 07:26 One week since Ukraine invasion 02:05 Biden’s historic SOTU address 03:01 Putin may order escalation of violence 05:38 Beyond Ukraine’s borders 02:10 Russian forces advance on Kyiv 06:09 Biden, Zelenskyy speak after reports of Russia military operation in Ukraine 03:15 Russians edge closer to Kyiv 03:33
While U.S. officials track Russian troop movements near Ukraine’s capital, they’re also detecting airstrikes on military airfields in Western Ukraine. Meantime, President Zelenskyy is demanding Russia release Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov after claims he was abducted by troops. Plus, President Biden formally calls on Congress to end normal trade relations with Russia.
March 12, 2022 Read More Tennis star fights for Ukraine 06:46
Now Playing
Russians edge closer to Kyiv 03:33
UP NEXT
Giant NY investment bank profits on Ukraine war 05:04 Woman escapes Mariupol as attacks escalate 05:54 China-Russia relationship amid Ukraine attacks 04:15 Russian airstrikes hit Ukraine hospital 04:13