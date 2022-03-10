IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden bans Russian oil imports

    07:36

  • Poland offers fighter jets to Ukraine

    02:39

  • Americans volunteer to join Ukraine fight

    06:31

  • Russia escalates shelling in Ukraine

    03:39

  • Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

    07:22

  • Russia seizes Ukraine nuclear plant

    03:23

  • Ukrainian parliament member fights for country

    09:35

  • Biden open to banning Russian oil and gas

    07:26

  • One week since Ukraine invasion

    02:05

  • Biden’s historic SOTU address

    03:01

  • Putin may order escalation of violence

    05:38

  • Beyond Ukraine’s borders

    02:10

  • Russian forces advance on Kyiv

    06:09

  • Biden, Zelenskyy speak after reports of Russia military operation in Ukraine

    03:15

  • 'This capitol is now under attack': New explosions heard in Kyiv

    05:47

  • They speak in Russian, they have family in Russia — and they'd fight and die for Ukraine

    03:53

  • Trump praises Putin’s movements in Ukraine

    05:30

  • WH unveils sanctions against Russia

    04:55

  • Ukraine border crisis looms over SOTU speech

    06:30

  • Moscow orders troops to Ukraine’s separatist regions

    05:47

11th Hour

Russian airstrikes hit Ukraine hospital

04:13

The brutal attack on Ukraine intensifies after Ukraine accuses Russia of bombing a maternity and children’s hospital in Mariupol. It comes as the U.S. warns Russia could use chemical weapons in a false-flag operation. Meantime, President Zelenskyy renews his call for help from the West.March 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Biden bans Russian oil imports

    07:36

  • Poland offers fighter jets to Ukraine

    02:39

  • Americans volunteer to join Ukraine fight

    06:31

  • Russia escalates shelling in Ukraine

    03:39

  • Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

    07:22

  • Russia seizes Ukraine nuclear plant

    03:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All