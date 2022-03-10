IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Biden bans Russian oil imports 07:36 Poland offers fighter jets to Ukraine 02:39 Americans volunteer to join Ukraine fight 06:31 Russia escalates shelling in Ukraine 03:39 Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up 07:22 Russia seizes Ukraine nuclear plant 03:23 Ukrainian parliament member fights for country 09:35 Biden open to banning Russian oil and gas 07:26 One week since Ukraine invasion 02:05 Biden’s historic SOTU address 03:01 Putin may order escalation of violence 05:38 Beyond Ukraine’s borders 02:10 Russian forces advance on Kyiv 06:09 Biden, Zelenskyy speak after reports of Russia military operation in Ukraine 03:15 'This capitol is now under attack': New explosions heard in Kyiv 05:47 They speak in Russian, they have family in Russia — and they'd fight and die for Ukraine 03:53 Trump praises Putin’s movements in Ukraine 05:30 WH unveils sanctions against Russia 04:55 Ukraine border crisis looms over SOTU speech 06:30 Moscow orders troops to Ukraine’s separatist regions 05:47 Russian airstrikes hit Ukraine hospital 04:13
The brutal attack on Ukraine intensifies after Ukraine accuses Russia of bombing a maternity and children’s hospital in Mariupol. It comes as the U.S. warns Russia could use chemical weapons in a false-flag operation. Meantime, President Zelenskyy renews his call for help from the West.
March 10, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Biden bans Russian oil imports 07:36 Poland offers fighter jets to Ukraine 02:39 Americans volunteer to join Ukraine fight 06:31 Russia escalates shelling in Ukraine 03:39 Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up 07:22 Russia seizes Ukraine nuclear plant 03:23