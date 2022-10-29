IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #AfterMidnight: What we’re not talking about – but should be 

    05:42
  • Now Playing

    Friday Nightcap: Elon. Kanye. Trump

    08:41
  • UP NEXT

    Friday Nightcap: Midterm preview

    12:14

  • Speaker Pelosi’s husband beaten with hammer in home invasion

    03:06

  • Reports show some corporate leaders back election deniers

    08:52

  • Elon Musk completes Twitter takeover

    08:16

  • The Last Thing: Basketball is easy, life is hard

    02:27

  • What’s really going on with the crime rate

    04:11

  • 13 days until midterm election

    02:11

  • The Last Thing: Kentucky Kindness

    03:00

  • Rise in antisemitism

    09:18

  • Two weeks until midterm elections

    02:42

  • The Last Thing: Remembering Leslie Jordan

    02:39

  • Exclusive interview with Janet Yellen

    08:01

  • Midterm campaigns enter final two weeks

    01:44

  • AFTER MIDNIGHT: On Midnights

    03:00

  • NFL concussion protocol

    07:05

  • Countdown to midterms

    10:04

  • Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Trump

    05:14

  • The Last Thing: Spirit day

    02:26

11th Hour

Friday Nightcap: Elon. Kanye. Trump

08:41

Three men have dominated the news cycle this week. Between Elon Musk completing his Twitter takeover, Kanye West facing consequences for antisemitic rhetoric and Trump backing election deniers in the midterms. Anand Giridharadas, Amber Tamblyn, Charles Coleman and David Gura discuss.Oct. 29, 2022

  • #AfterMidnight: What we’re not talking about – but should be 

    05:42
  • Now Playing

    Friday Nightcap: Elon. Kanye. Trump

    08:41
  • UP NEXT

    Friday Nightcap: Midterm preview

    12:14

  • Speaker Pelosi’s husband beaten with hammer in home invasion

    03:06

  • Reports show some corporate leaders back election deniers

    08:52

  • Elon Musk completes Twitter takeover

    08:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All