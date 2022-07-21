Eve of primetime Jan. 6th hearing

Thursday's highly anticipated Jan. 6th hearing is expected to focus on Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction as his supporters stormed the Capitol. Meantime, new reporting shows a watchdog agency learned the Secret Service had purged nearly all texts from the Jan. 6th back in February, but chose not to alert Congress. Plus, a judge orders Rudy Giuliani to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating Trump.July 21, 2022