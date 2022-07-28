DOJ gets warrant to search Eastman’s phone

- Now Playing
DOJ gets warrant to search Eastman’s phone01:45
- UP NEXT
Rpt: Trump investigated by DOJ03:36
Searching for solutions to America’s gun problem06:30
The Last Thing: Revisionist history02:56
Critical economic week09:07
The Last Thing: An icon returns03:09
Top Pence aides testify to 1/6 grand jury03:20
Trump, Pence proxy fight in Arizona06:51
Bannon convicted of contempt of Congress04:11
Looming threat of extremist violence06:36
The Last Thing: Indefensible02:13
Trump’s moment in history05:52
Jan. 6th hearing details Trump’s “dereliction of duty”06:38
Jan. 6th cmte. focuses on Trump’s inaction08:11
The Last Thing: “Russia’s Hunger Games”03:08
“Lost, not stolen” report debunks Trump’s election lies06:05
Eve of primetime Jan. 6th hearing04:00
House votes to protect same-sex marriage06:14
The Last Thing: Boiling point02:38
Secret Service scrutinized over Jan. 6 texts03:39
- Now Playing
DOJ gets warrant to search Eastman’s phone01:45
- UP NEXT
Rpt: Trump investigated by DOJ03:36
Searching for solutions to America’s gun problem06:30
The Last Thing: Revisionist history02:56
Critical economic week09:07
The Last Thing: An icon returns03:09
Play All